United Way of Southern Colorado raises over $400,000 for Aspen Acres Fire victims: "It is going to take all of us"

Damage assessments are still ongoing for homes and businesses affected by the Aspen Acres Fire in southern Colorado, but over 200 homes have been confirmed destroyed so far. The United Way of Southern Colorado is working to raise relief funds for those affected and says it's making progress towards its fundraising goal.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero said they've assessed approximately 67% of the properties affected in the county. Authorities have confirmed the loss of 192 homes and four commercial structures so far and are working to contact property owners as quickly as possible.

Fire crews mop up hot spots in the Aspen Acres Fire near Colorado City Alaska Incident Management Team

Lucero urged everyone affected by the fire to use the survivor portal for more information on assistance.

Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith says they've lost approximately 83 homes so far, almost 2% of the county's homes. The worst hit area is along the Highway 165 corridor, Smith added. He said that authorities don't expect any new evacuation areas, but are not yet ready to release the existing evacuation orders.

Smith said a hotline is available during business hours for affected Custer County Residents to ask questions. He urged residents to contact them at (719) 467-0271 and advised they may need to leave a voicemail if the line is busy due to the high number of calls.

A flash flood watch is in effect for areas near the burn scar, which could affect nearby homes.

The President of the United Way of Southern Colorado, Shanna Farmer, said the organization is working to raise wildfire relief funds for those affected. Over the last few days, they have reached just over $417,000 of their $10 million goal.

"It has been incredible, the number of individuals and companies who have come out to support, to provide matches, and to provide innovative ways to raise those funds," said Farmer. "And so, I encourage anyone who is willing to work with us on a corporate, business, or individual level to please reach out because it is going to take all of us to help rebuild."

Farmer said that the community not only needs help with their immediate needs but also long-term support. She urged anyone interested in donating to visit their website.

Disaster Assistance Center in Pueblo Pueblo County

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says anyone who has evacuated needs to contact the Disaster Assistance Center located at 29 Lehigh Ave. in Pueblo. The center is open between 9 a.m and 6 p.m. and provides multiple resources for those forced to evacuate.

Residents must also visit the center to obtain a re-entry pass, which will allow them to return home once evacuation orders have been lifted. A photo ID and proof of residency are required. Visitors can sign up online to reserve a place in line for faster service.