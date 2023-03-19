United States Air Force Academy cadets undergo training of learning disaster mitigation: "It was just an opportunity we had to seize on"

Dave LaRivee, from Team Rubicon, spent his Sunday in Larkspur, teaching young people his extraordinary saw skills as they seemed impressed.

"I did not realize that cutting down a tree was so complicated because you see people do it, you know, like on TV or something. There's so much more to it than that," said Darcy Farrell a United States Air Force Academy cadet.

An Air Force Academy Cadet saws through a log in Larkspur, CO. CBS

They may feel overwhelmed at first, but LaRivee says by the end of the day these young people will be pros.

"Will take them from ground zero up to fully capable as a sawyer," LaRivee said.

His students are all cadets from the United States Air Force Academy. LaRivee says they reached out to him and asked if they could help out with Team Rubicon's mission of preventing disaster and cleaning up when it does happen. He was surprised but excited.

"It was just an opportunity we had to seize on," LaRivee said.

Dave LaRivee teaches AFA Cadets how to fell a tree. CBS



The cadets say they are always looking for ways to give back, but when they heard about Team Rubicon they had to join. Especially when they learned Team Rubicon is a veteran-led organization.

"They want to get stuff done so do we and they have a good hard-charging attitude about it and so do we," said cadet Kevin Duong.

LaRivee says it's a match made in Heaven. Not only because the vets can connect with the cadets on a deeper level, but also because he says this will help the cadets grow.

CBS



"Giving the cadets a chance to come out in the field and learn a skill that requires a lot of discipline that requires them to do teamwork and also take on leadership roles within the organization is such a great way to complement everything that goes on at the Air Force Academy," LaRivee said.

Air Force Academy Cadets listen to Dave LaRivee teach them how to fell a tree. CBS



The cadets were just as happy to help.

"I'm just grateful to get back to the community that is so gracious to us," said cadet Hailey Routson.

After the day's lessons are complete, the cadets will be certified Team Rubicon sawyers and we'll be joining them on some of their upcoming missions.