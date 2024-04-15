United Premier Soccer League player stabbed in Denver, offers warning to be aware of surroundings

A man was stabbed last month while walking back to his apartment near Federal Boulevard and Mexico Avenue. Jose Felix Elias is a United Premier Soccer League player for the Indios Denver.

In Denver, reported cases of aggravated assault have been steadily increasing. Already this year, there have been more than 1,150 compared to 1,130 cases this time last year.

Jose Felix Elias CBS

Over the weekend, community members gathered at the N75 Futsal Arena in Northfield for an all-day tournament to collect funds for Elias, the player who was seriously injured.

Jasmyn Garcia helped organize the all-day tournament to collect donations.

"The soccer community is really strong so I just feel like if it happen to anyone in the soccer community we would support them," said Garcia.

Twelve teams competed to raise funds for Jose Felix Elias, a United Premier Soccer League player for the Indios Denver who is now looking to transfer to Aurora FC.

"We love soccer, we just wanted to try something that we were passionate about, something that we love," said Elias about the tournament fundraiser.

But that passion is currently on hold, and he will not be able to be back on the field until he is fully recovered.

Twelve teams competed to raise funds for Jose Felix Elias. CBS

"I was just walking home and I was assaulted by somebody," said Elias.

Surveillance video shows the moments before Elias was assaulted, he says he was stabbed once but was able to get away.

"I was just trying to fight for my life and I ended up landing between his legs and he was just standing over me trying to stab me," said Elias.

When he was able to escape the man, he ran for his life, calling 911. Luckily, the ambulance arrived at the scene quickly.

"I had to be rushed into an emergency surgery. I was lucky... they saved my life," said Elias.

He's now warning others to be more vigilant of their surroundings.

"It was a random act, it's not like he was looking for me or like someone that had it out for me, I was just unlucky and in the wrong place and wrong time," said Elias.

He is on the road to recovery and funds from the tournament will help him during the four to 12 weeks he may be off work. He also plans to play soccer hopefully near the end of the season.

A man was stabbed while walking back to his apartment near Federal Blvd. and Mexico Ave. CBS

CBS News Colorado reached out to the Denver Police Department for more information and continues to wait for a response.

Elias said it is an active investigation.