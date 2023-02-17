United Airlines training the future of aviation in Denver

United unveils $25 million Boeing 787 simulator, plans to hire 1,800 Coloradans by 2024.

As first reported by CBS News Colorado in 2021, United Airlines is in the process of hiring thousands of new Denver-based employees as part of their hub's expansion. Since the announcement of the expansion and purchase of at least 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, United Airlines has already hired 400 new positions in Denver alone.

"United Airlines is the largest private employer in Denver with over 8,400 Denver employees and we are only getting bigger," said George Gamaldi, managing director of Flight Training. "In 2022 alone we hired more than 400 new employees that are based right here at the Flight Training Center."

United Airlines is in the process of a significant facilities expansion at the Flight Training Center in the Central Park neighborhood of Denver.

In one of their most recent additions to the massive facility is the newest simulator on the market. New positions were created at the FTC for the 787 Dreamliner simulator. The first was delivered and installed in Denver for nearly $25 million.

"These devices are state of the art full flight simulators that we use to deliver training to our pilots," Gamaldi said.

United Airlines has placed the largest aircraft order in airline history, with at least 100 787 aircraft ordered and the potential for an additional 100 on the way afterward.

"What that means for us is that between now and the end of the decade we will take delivery of a new airplane every three days. And that is a mix of Boeing 737's, Boeing 787's and Airbus A-321's," Gamaldi said.

Between Denver International Airport's United hub and the FTC, United Airlines said its plan is to continue the expansion of being Denver's largest private employer.

"(United is creating) a lot of high-quality careers with excellent benefits at United Airlines for the residents of Denver," Gamaldi said.