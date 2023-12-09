United Airlines flies Colorado kids to "The North Pole" for Christmas

At Denver International Airport's gate B36 United employees were in the Christmas spirit.

"It's just really a magical day for everyone," said Jonna McGrath the vice president of Airport Operations for United's Denver hub.

But all the dancing and merriment was just warm up. The real magic began when the guests of honor arrived.

Saturday was United's Fantasy Flight to the North Pole. The airline worked with local charities to give some Colorado kids who have been through a lot lately the time of their lives for the holidays.

They board a flight to the "North Pole" to see Santa at a Christmas party thrown in their honor.

United Capt. Paul Purkey has been flying kids to their party for 15 years and he says seeing these kids have fun never gets old.

"I just can't give it up. It's such a beautiful thing to be a part of," said Purkey. "To see the joy and the happiness in their faces is just overwhelming."

Maybe the most joyful among them is Asher. He was not only looking forward to the destination, but also enjoyed the journey. especially the bubble party Santa's elves had onboard.

"I love the bubble party!" said Asher.

As the trip came to an end the flight landed in the "North Pole" where the kids were greeted by Santa and all of their favorite characters.

"It's bringing a little magic to their lives," said McGrath.

Asher certainly enjoyed the experience.

"It's scrumptious!" he exclaimed inside the airplane hangar.

United has been doing this for more than 25 years and Saturday they did it at a dozen airports around the world.