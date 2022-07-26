Choo Choo: Big Boy No. 4014 returns to Denver
It's coming back! Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 is returning to Denver from Cheyenne, Wyoming. It was last in the Mile High City over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
While it's scheduled to arrive on July 28 at 4:30 p.m., there will not be any public access until the next day. The Big Boy will be on display in Denver on July 29; admission is free.
Union Pacific took delivery of Big Boy No. 4014 in December 1941. It was retired in 1961 after traveling 1,031,205 miles in 20 years. Union Pacific got it back for a museum in California in 2013, taking it back to Cheyenne where it restored the locomotive.
You can follow the locomotive's trip on the Steam Locomotive Tracking Map.
|Thursday, July 28
|Cheyenne, Wyo.
Steam Shop
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
|Depart
|10:00 a.m. MT
|Greeley, Colo.
10th Street Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|11:30 a.m. MT
12:15 p.m. MT
|Denver, Colo.
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
|Arrival
|4:30 p.m. MT
|Friday, July 29
|Denver, Colo.
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
|Depart
|7:26 a.m. MT
|Denver, Colo.
Denver Union Station
1701 Wynkoop St.
|On Display:
|10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
More information
|Saturday, July 30
2022 Union Pacific Museum Special
|Denver, Colo.
Ticket and excursion information at uptraintix.com
Denver Union Station
1701 Wynkoop St.
|Depart
|7:10 a.m. MT
Ticketed Passengers Only
|Greeley, Colo.
10th Street Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|9:30 a.m. MT
10:15 a.m. MT
|Cheyenne, Wyo.
Cheyenne Depot Museum
121 West 15th St.
|Arrival
Depart
|11:45 a.m. MT
12:15 p.m. MT
|Cheyenne, Wyo.
Steam Shop
NO PUBLIC ACCESS
|Arrival
|12:45 p.m. MT
