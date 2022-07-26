Watch CBS News
Choo Choo: Big Boy No. 4014 returns to Denver

By Danielle Chavira

/ CBS Colorado

It's coming back! Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 is returning to Denver from Cheyenne, Wyoming. It was last in the Mile High City over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Union-Pacific-Railroad-Big-Boy-No.-4014-3.jpg
Union Pacific Railroad Big Boy No. 4014 in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 25. 2019 (credit: CBS)

While it's scheduled to arrive on July 28 at 4:30 p.m., there will not be any public access until the next day. The Big Boy will be on display in Denver on July 29; admission is free.

Union Pacific took delivery of Big Boy No. 4014 in December 1941. It was retired in 1961 after traveling 1,031,205 miles in 20 years. Union Pacific got it back for a museum in California in 2013, taking it back to Cheyenne where it restored the locomotive.  

You can follow the locomotive's trip on the Steam Locomotive Tracking Map.

Thursday, July 28
Cheyenne, Wyo.
Steam Shop
NO PUBLIC ACCESS		Depart10:00 a.m. MT
Greeley, Colo.
10th Street Crossing		Arrival
Depart		11:30 a.m. MT
12:15 p.m. MT
Denver, Colo.
NO PUBLIC ACCESS		Arrival4:30 p.m. MT
Friday, July 29
Denver, Colo.
NO PUBLIC ACCESS		Depart7:26 a.m. MT
Denver, Colo.
Denver Union Station
1701 Wynkoop St.		On Display:10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
More information
Saturday, July 30
2022 Union Pacific Museum Special
Denver, Colo.
Ticket and excursion information at uptraintix.com
Denver Union Station
1701 Wynkoop St.		Depart7:10 a.m. MT
Ticketed Passengers Only
Greeley, Colo.
10th Street Crossing		Arrival
Depart		9:30 a.m. MT
10:15 a.m. MT
Cheyenne, Wyo.
Cheyenne Depot Museum
121 West 15th St.		Arrival
Depart		11:45 a.m. MT
12:15 p.m. MT
Cheyenne, Wyo.
Steam Shop
NO PUBLIC ACCESS		Arrival12:45 p.m. MT

First published on July 25, 2022 / 8:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

