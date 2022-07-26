Choo Choo: Big Boy No. 4014 returns to Denver

It's coming back! Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 is returning to Denver from Cheyenne, Wyoming. It was last in the Mile High City over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Union Pacific Railroad Big Boy No. 4014 in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 25. 2019 (credit: CBS)

While it's scheduled to arrive on July 28 at 4:30 p.m., there will not be any public access until the next day. The Big Boy will be on display in Denver on July 29; admission is free.

Union Pacific took delivery of Big Boy No. 4014 in December 1941. It was retired in 1961 after traveling 1,031,205 miles in 20 years. Union Pacific got it back for a museum in California in 2013, taking it back to Cheyenne where it restored the locomotive.

You can follow the locomotive's trip on the Steam Locomotive Tracking Map.