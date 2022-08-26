Watch CBS News
Colorado State Patrol: 13-year-old girl who took parents' car caused major crash involving school bus

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

4 hurt when school bus and several other cars collide in eastern Boulder County
4 hurt when school bus and several other cars collide in eastern Boulder County 00:17

An underage driver who took her parents' SUV was responsible for a major car wreck on Friday in which four people were hurt. That's according to Colorado State Patrol, who investigated the crash at Highway 287 and Lookout Road in eastern Boulder County.

CSP's initial investigation indicated that the parents of the 13-year-old girl weren't aware that she had taken their Chevy Suburban.

The SUV was heavily damaged, along with two other vehicles and a school bus. No students were on board the bus at the time.

Authorities said the girl will be cited, but they said it isn't expected that she will be jailed.

The four people who were injured were all taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were described as being serious.

August 26, 2022

