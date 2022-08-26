4 hurt when school bus and several other cars collide in eastern Boulder County

Four people were hurt in eastern Boulder County on Friday morning in a crash involving several vehicles and a school bus. It happened at the intersection of Highway 287 and Highway 52 and it led to an extended road closure.Highway 287 is closed at Highway 52 due to a crash involving a school bus. Few details are available, including any possible injuries.

No students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

The bus driver as well as three other drivers were taken to the hospital.

Four cars appeared to have suffered heavy damage.