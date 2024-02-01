Unclaimed property, money could be waiting for you through the Great Colorado Payback

Hundreds of Coloradans are missing out on extra money and don't even know it. February 1st is known as National Unclaimed Property Day. This day is designed to get back money from gift certificates, unpaid wages, and even uncashed checks.

The State Treasurer's Office says in 2023, the Great Colorado Payback returned almost $52.27 million to 71,234 claimants through their Unclaimed Property Division. The department says there is a one in ten chance you have unclaimed property. This property is held in perpetuity, so it is never too late to look for anything you might be missing.

In many cases, people have tax rebates or lost paychecks which usually happens when someone moves or there's an error in a mailing address.

"Just recently, we were able to reunify someone with a silver coin collection and he was very excited to be reunited with that property," Sheena Kadi, Communications Director & PIO for the Colorado Treasury Department said.

"It had a lot of sentimental value to him," Kadi added.

The event will be held at the Colorado State Capitol Building in the Treasury Department, Room 140, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. An appointment is required to attend. Anyone interested can email Sheena Kadi at sheena.kadi@state.co.us.