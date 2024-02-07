UNC Tuition Promise covers higher education costs for thousands of Colorado students: "It is great for students!"

The University of Northern Colorado is launching a new program that will make attending college a reality for many Coloradans. The "UNC Tuition Promise" is a new program that will cover standard tuition and mandatory fees for students who qualify.

Students who qualify will be able to take up to 16 credits or a maximum of $5,836 per semester, starting in the Fall of 2024.

"It was really great to hear," said Alondra Aguirre, a senior at the university.

Word is spreading quickly around the UNC campus, as more than 1,000 current students will qualify for the program.

To qualify, students must be Colorado residents or eligible ASSET students. They must complete FAFSA (or CASFA) on time. They must apply and receive the College Opportunity Fund, be enrolled in at least 12 credits, have a satisfactory academic progress and and adjusted gross income of no more than $65,000 or a student aid index of 3,000 or less.

"It is a great opportunity, especially for us Latinos," said Gabriella Lopez, a junior who hopes to benefit from the program next semester.

The university says this program will largely benefit students of color.

"It will help us with our academic work and mental health," Lopez said.

Lopez said she was hoping the program would help her become more financially free and set her up for graduation without as much student debt.

"I'll be taking out fewer loans, that would be great for me. Even if it is just for my last years," Lopez said.

Lopez said she believed the program would encourage more first-generation students to explore higher education.

"It is great for students to be able to have this opportunity to get extra help because it will motivate them to keep pursuing higher education," Lopez said.

Aguirre said she will graduate before the program launches. However, that is because she took extra courses throughout her time at UNC to graduate early. She said that was a way to ensure her student debt was less.

"I think about how I would have been able to stay for more classes and take my time and not rush anything," Aguirre said. "Just seeing they will have the opportunity to get this is really great."

Lopez said this program will help her enter society more prepared for life as a professional.

"I can be useful in the world and make the whole community a better place," Lopez said.