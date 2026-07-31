Watch CBS News
Local News

Unattended bag causes temporary security shutdown of terminal at Denver International Airport

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A bag left unattended at Denver International Airport caused security to temporarily shut down a terminal on Friday evening.

According to a social media post by airport officials, a K9 unit alerted on an unattended bag in the West Level 6 terminal before 5:30 p.m.

airport-bomb-scare-mario-feed-frame-39760.jpg
CBS

Authorities closed the West Security Checkpoint and moved screening and departures to East Level 6 while they worked to clear the scene.

The airport says the Denver Police Department Bomb Squad checked the unattended luggage and later cleared the bag.

airport-bomb-scare-mario-feed-frame-41335.jpg
CBS

They reopened West Level 6 around 7 p.m.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue