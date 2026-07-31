Unattended bag causes temporary security shutdown of terminal at Denver International Airport

A bag left unattended at Denver International Airport caused security to temporarily shut down a terminal on Friday evening.

According to a social media post by airport officials, a K9 unit alerted on an unattended bag in the West Level 6 terminal before 5:30 p.m.

CBS

Authorities closed the West Security Checkpoint and moved screening and departures to East Level 6 while they worked to clear the scene.

The airport says the Denver Police Department Bomb Squad checked the unattended luggage and later cleared the bag.

CBS

They reopened West Level 6 around 7 p.m.