Ukrainians of Colorado searches for people traveling to Europe to send back donations

Nonprofit organization, Ukrainians of Colorado, is asking travelers to Europe for help by taking luggage full of medical supplies and coats for the people most in need in Ukraine.

Their volunteers will meet people there to take the donations to Ukraine. It's all in an effort to get those supplies to the people in a timely manner.

Irina Shatalov is the project manager for the organization and is preparing to send the next batch of donations.

As she opens the trunk of her car, there are a couple of bags filled with coats are sitting in her car that are ready to be sent back to Ukraine for young and old.

"Last time we sent 85 kilograms, I don't know how much that is in pounds but it was a lot...It was seven luggage with warm clothes for kids," Shatalov said.

As temperatures drop into the 20s overnight, warm clothes are essential. But so are medical supplies as the war in Ukraine worsens.

Things like coats and first aid kits are just some of the essentials needed more than ever.

More than 47,000 Ukrainians have made their way into the U.S. on temporary or immigrant visas, fleeing the violence and terror in the country.

"So sad, but the war is not over a lot of people are still in very dangerous situations. And we are still trying to effort. Like for example an orphanage with disabled kids, they need special diapers...Whatever we send just helps them survive," Shatalov expressed.

It's an effort they are continuing as the war continues and doesn't seem to slow down any time soon.

Since February of last year, the nonprofit has sent more than 150 luggage bags back to Ukraine with not only coats, but also medical supplies.

While also collecting $500,000 to give to the people of Ukraine for food and other things they may need to survive.

"For us and for volunteers, this is like therapy work because we feel so helpless. We live here and live a pretty comfortable life, no missiles, no shelters. Thank god, but we know how our family lives there."

Which is why the nonprofit believes the most efficient way to get to those most vulnerable right now is by finding Coloradans, who are traveling to Europe and can help get these donations to those most in need swiftly.

The organization is also accepting donations. Donation sites holding medical supplies for those in Ukraine and warm clothes are located at:

10382 Ralston Rd, Arvada, CO 80004

14591 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO 80012