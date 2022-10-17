Denver-based Ukrainian singer raises hope for peace in home country amid war

While the war in Ukraine might not grace headlines as often as the beginning of the year, there are still plenty of people who are trying to draw attention to that war and show off some of the beauty from Ukraine culture in the meantime.

Praying for peace in her home country, a Ukrainian Grammy award performer based in Denver raised her voice at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

Siuzanna Iglidan's voice echoed through the cathedral when she performed recently, looking for an answer of peace overseas.

The war in Ukraine has already claimed thousands of civilian lives. The concert was a moment to show there's hope for something better still.

"I'm honored to have a chance to sing for peace, and I am praying every day for my relatives, who live still, my young brothers in Ukraine, all my friends, everyone who I love in Ukraine," Iglidan told CBS News Colorado. "Not only being like a Christian who prays every day to God for peace and people, the end of the war, I'm happy that I can raise my voice and sing today."

All of the donations from this concert are going directly to those musicians in their continued effort to bring awareness of the continued struggle of the people in Ukraine.