UCHealth launches program to help fill need for first responders

UCHealth launched a paramedic school to help fill the need for first responders in Colorado. The Medical Education on the Delivery of Innovative Care (MEDIC) school is currently training Aurora firefighters who want to take their skills to the next level.

The MEDIC school offers unique advantages compared to traditional paramedic training programs. Their location on Anschutz Medical Campus gives students access to the Emergency Department, ICUs, and top tier physicians.

"Getting up into those other service lines within the hospital gives you a fuller picture of their medical treatment and their outcomes," said Marc Scherschel, Senior Director of Prehospital Care. "Why not train the next generation of paramedics to become the caregivers for the community?"

The course allows Aurora firefighters who want to become paramedics to continue to serve in their current roles. The schedule is tailored around the firefighters' long shifts.

"They're sacrificing an awful lot to better themselves to provide that better level, higher level of service to the community," said AFR Commander Mark Hays. "It's an awful lot of work."

Hays says Aurora Fire currently has about 100 firefighters in line to advance their skills in the paramedic school.

In the fire industry right now, he says 70% to 80% of calls are medical.

"It's really nice to see the people that are stepping up and want to further their commitment to the organization and to the community by providing that higher level of service," said Hays.

The school includes classroom instruction, lab training, and hands-on clinical experience. When they graduate, they will know how to interact with all members of the hospital and have the skills needed to pass the National Registry Paramedic (NREMT) certification exam.

"There is a shortage of paramedics. That's one of the reasons why we wanted to build the school, so we can help fill that void for the community," said Scherschel.

For more information on the MEDIC Program, as well as application instructions and requirements, visit their website.