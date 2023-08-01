"It was the right decision": state leaders react to news that U.S. Space Command staying in Colorado

President Joe Biden announced Monday that Colorado Springs will be the permanent location of the U.S. Space Command Headquarters. The announcement follows years of debate, and it reverses the decision that former President Donald Trump to move headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama.

Biden ultimately made the decision at the recommendation of military officials who say in part, the Colorado Springs location ensures peak readiness in the space domain for our nation during a critical period.

"This decision is not just beneficial for Colorado Springs and the state of Colorado but it's beneficial for our nation and the world," Gov. Jared Polis said.

But the decision governor he says was not one made overnight.

"It took a lot of work but every step it was let's look at the facts and use objective reasoning to see why Colorado's the best place," Polis said.

For years he and other state and congressional leaders from both sides have been working to reverse the decision arguing any disruption in operations could put national security at risk.

"We have all the assets in place, all our technology is dependent upon space. Our assets in space are essential to almost all our military efforts," Sen. John Hickenlooper said.

Hickenlooper was among the key players raising questions about the decision after former Trump made statements, about single-handedly moving the command out of Colorado.

"It really was inconceivable to me that we would break a precedent of such long-standing. This country had never commingled politics, and a military basing decision like this ever. And now it was happening," Hickenlooper said.

Following multiple investigations into the selection process, Colorado can now look to the future and the potential impacts Space Command's presence will have on the state.

"Colorado has key economic pillars that have been very robust that includes aerospace, aeronautics, aerospace being prime," Jeff Forest, Professor of Aviation and Aerospace at MSU Denver, said.

Forest says along with Space Command comes a need for supporting industries and workforce.

"I think it's almost like a positive, perfect storm in economic growth," Forest added.

While Colorado leaders believe this is a final decision, representatives from Alabama are blasting Biden's decision arguing that he is the one putting politics ahead of national security and bypassing the initial selection process. One representative tweeted, "The fight is far from over."