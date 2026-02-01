What February weather typically looks like in Colorado

In Denver, average highs typically start in the mid-40s early in February and climb into the 50s by the end of the month. Overnight lows usually fall into the upper teens to low 20s.

February is one of Denver's snowier months. On average, the city receives 7.8 inches of snow during the month.

Historically, February ranks among the snowier months of the year, trailing December, March, and April.

While February is historically still a snowy, wintry month in Colorado, this year is starting off with a relatively quiet pattern. The month will start out with above-normal temperatures with daytime highs climbing into the low 60s.

By the end of February, Colorado gains roughly an hour of daylight compared to the start of the month, helping sunsets push later into the evening and offering a noticeable hint of the upcoming spring season.