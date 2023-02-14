Two Shootings both involving juveniles bring attention to rise in youth crime

As the school day came to an end Monday, Denver east High students were released to the sound of gun shots, instead of school bells.

Those living nearby only learning of the shooting after seeing yellow crime scene tape stretched across City Park

"It's horrible, it's so close," One neighbor said.

Denver East students walk away from the school near Monday's shooting scene.

A 16- year-old student in his car, who appeared to be leaving the campus, was shot at just before 3 o'clock.

"Appears that they shot from a car into a car, and we don't know what led to that, no indication there was any altercation between the two cars previous to the shooting," Denver Police Division Chief Joe Montoya said.

Roughly twenty minutes later, a few miles away, a second believed to be unrelated shooting occurred.

It happened just outside Denver's Emily Griffith Campus; one adult and another juvenile were hit by gunfire.

"Juvenile crime right now is its very high and its disturbing for everybody, we really need the community and everybody to come together on this and find a way to disengage these young people from these violent tendencies," Montoya said.

According to the most recent study From Colorado's Department of Youth services, after years of decline, juvenile delinquency filings have increased by a little over fifteen percent, and the number of those brought in for committing violent offenses went from 31% to 43%.

We spoke with trauma and addiction counselor, and former juvenile probation officer, Alex Castro-Croy, about the statistical rise after the arrest of juveniles in a deadly arson fire in Jefferson County.

"Do we have the resources? Do we have the infrastructure? Do we have the services available to them?" he asked. "Unfortunately, we don't," he told CBS News Colorado.

Two suspects were taken into custody from this overturned vehicle at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Elmira Street.

Police say shortly after the East high school shooting, they tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved.

The two people taken into custody also identified as two young men.

Clergy and concerned community members have called for a 7 a.m. meeting Tuesday to address the incident and the continuing cycle of violence. The Call To Action, as it is labeled, is taking place at the Church in the City Beth Abraham at 1580 North Gaylord Street.

Additionally, CBS News Colorado has learned that Denver East High School will be closed Tuesday.

Meantime, Denver police are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)913-STOP.