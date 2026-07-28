Two critically injured in crash involving dirt-bikes, SUV in Northern Colorado

Two people were seriously injured in Northern Colorado when police say their dirt bikes crashed into the side of an SUV.

The Greeley Police Department says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 16th Street. They reported that a 67-year-old Greeley woman driving a Toyota RAV4 was turning east onto 16th Street when two mini dirt bikes collided with the driver's side of her vehicle.

Witnesses told police that both dirt bikes had been speeding down 16th Street without headlights on before the crash.

The GPD says the force of the collision shattered multiple windows and caused a full airbag deployment inside the SUV. The woman driving it was not injured, but the dirt bike riders both suffered critical injuries.

Police say one rider is a 19-year-old from Greeley, and they have not yet identified the other rider. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, and authorities say they are in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation. Investigators encouraged anyone with information on the case to contact Officer Doug Medhurst at Doug.Medhurst@greeleypd.com.