Colorado audience get twisty mystery in "The Mousetrap"

Lone Tree Arts Center is performing Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap." The world renown mystery writer wrote "The Mousetrap" originally as a radio play in 1947. It opens with the murder of a local woman and continues as a quintessential whodunit.

"It is such a joy. It is such a fabulous puzzle to figure out," said Tara Falk, who plays "Mrs. Boyle" in the Lone Tree Arts Center's production.

"Classic Agatha Christie…bunch of fun characters who kind of get swept up in this weird murder mystery," said Sean Johnson, who plays Christopher Wren.

CBS

The play is set at Monkswell Manor, which is an English Country guesthouse. Christopher Wren is among the guests at the Manor.

"It's very much a lark for him, until it turns into his nightmare," Johnson said.

Mrs. Boyle is also a guest at the Manor. She brings the nobility and they conflict. Other guests include Miss Casewell, Major Metcalf, and Mr. Paravicini.

"He's just a lot of fun. He's always coming from left field. You never know what going on," Soren Oliver said of his character, Mr. Paravicini.

Each of the characters has secrets, so when they get snowed in at Monkswell and a second murder happens, it becomes clear that the killer is among them.

"It is a very orchestrated symphony to sort of allow this plot that keeps unfolding to come forward," Falk said.

"There's lots of twists and turns. Look at the set, man. How many doors are up there, man? With that many doors you know it's going to be, 'Hey, what's going on over there?'" Oliver said.

CBS

"The Mousetrap" will keep you guessing right to the very end. As is tradition, audiences are asked not to give away whodunit.

"So we ask you to 'Shhh' and let other people go for the ride," Falk added.

LINK: "The Mousetrap" at the Lone Tree Arts Center

"The Mousetrap is playing at the Lone Tree Arts Center through April 21, 2024.