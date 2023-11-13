Hundreds of turkeys donated to Denver Rescue Mission for Thanksgiving

Safeway is teaming up with the Denver Rescue Mission to help make sure everyone has a happy holiday this Thanksgiving. Hundreds of turkeys arrived on Monday before they are distributed to those in need.

The Denver Rescue Mission collects turkeys before Thanksgiving. CBS

Each Thanksgiving season, the Denver Rescue Mission puts out a call for 15,000 turkeys for its annual turkey drive. This year, Safeway has stepped up, delivering 1,000 turkeys to the mission's Ministry Outreach Center.

A total of 500 turkeys were donated to the mission by the grocery store and the other 500 turkeys were purchased by the mission through turkey drive funds made possible by community donations.

It's all about helping the Denver Rescue Mission put a turkey on every table this holiday and encouraging other businesses across the Denver metro area to do the same.

Safeway delivered 1,000 turkeys to the Denver Rescue Mission's Ministry Outreach Center. CBS

"During the holiday season, we want to make sure at the very least, we can provide a level of dignity and grace to individuals who are experiencing some financial hardships during the holiday season," said Denver Rescue Mission public relations manager Stephen Hinkel.

The mission is still accepting donations online at the Denver Rescue Mission.