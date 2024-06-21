Watch CBS News
Tubing ban on Boulder Creek to be lifted in Colorado

By Kasey Richardson

By Kasey Richardson

The tubing ban on Boulder Creek will be lifted Friday evening, according to city officials.

In a press release from Boulder officials, Sheriff Curtis Johnson will rescind the tubing ban, or partial use restriction, for Boulder Creek on Friday at 5:00 p.m. and deputies will be removing the posted signage by the creek.

On June 12, the Boulder County Sheriff, in conjunction with the City of Boulder, closed a portion of Boulder Creek to tubing and single-chamber flotation devices in the interest of public safety following reports of high water flow as a result of melting snow. 

The closure included watercraft such as single-chamber rafts, single-chamber belly boats, and inner tubes from floating in the creek. Deputies posted notices to advise water recreationists about the closure. 

Although the tubing ban is lifted and water levels have fallen, officials are stressing the importance of water safety while conditions could still be unsafe. 

The city also asks the public to use caution and wear personal safety equipment when recreating in or near bodies of water.

