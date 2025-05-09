Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Trump says 80% tariff on China "seems right" ahead of trade talks

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Read Full Bio
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Read Full Bio
Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

What's at stake for U.S., China trade talks
What's at stake for U.S., China trade talks 03:48

President Trump signaled Friday that the U.S. may be open to lowering tariffs on China.

"80% Tariff on China seems right!" he wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. "Up to Scott B."

The conciliatory tone of Mr. Trump's post comes as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are scheduled to meet with Chinese negotiators this weekend in Switzerland.

The U.S. has imposed tariffs of 145% on imports from China, which retaliated with a 125% levy on American goods. 

Mr. Trump on Thursday announced a trade deal with the United Kingdom, raising hopes that the U.S. is making progress in negotiating potential agreements with other major trading partners. 

– This is a breaking story and will be updated 

Mary Cunningham

Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.