Listen Live: Supreme Court hears arguments over Trump's eligibility for 2024 ballot

Washington — The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments over whether former President Donald Trump is eligible for a second term in the White House, a dispute that puts the nine justices into new legal territory and could have sweeping implications for the 2024 presidential race.

The case before the high court, known as Trump v. Anderson, involves whether Trump is disqualified from holding the presidency again because of his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. The outcome is expected to reverberate across all 50 states, since it could clarify whether Trump can be included on the primary and general election ballots.

Audio of the oral arguments is being live-streamed in the player at the top of this page. Eighty minutes are allotted, though the proceedings are expected to last longer. Jonathan Mitchell, a Texas-based attorney, is arguing on behalf of Trump, and Jason Murray, who practices in Denver, is appearing for the six Colorado voters who challenged Trump's eligibility. Colorado Solicitor General Shannon Stevenson will also argue for Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Oral arguments in the Colorado Trump case

Supreme Court police officers stand outside as the court prepares to hear a case over whether former President Donald Trump is eligible to run for president in the 2024 election on Feb. 8, 2024. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The case arose out of the lawsuit the Colorado voters filed in the fall, which invoked a rarely used provision of a constitutional amendment passed in 1868 that was designed to keep former Confederates from holding public office.

Known as the insurrection clause, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars an individual who swore an oath to support the Constitution and then engaged in insurrection against it from holding federal or state office. The voters claimed that Trump instigated the Jan. 6 attack as part of his efforts to subvert the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, and therefore is disqualified from holding public office.

The Colorado Supreme Court agreed, and issued a 4-3 decision in December concluding that Trump is ineligible for the White House. Trump appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and his attorneys have raised a number of issues for the justices to weigh: whether state and federal courts can even enforce the provision without legislation from Congress; whether Section 3 applies to Trump as a former president; and whether he engaged in insurrection.

Mitchell, Trump's attorney, laid out his case before the justices during oral arguments on Thursday. He repeatedly pointed to an 1869 case involving a criminal defendant named Caesar Griffin, believed to be the first major judicial opinion on Section 3. Chief Justice Salmon Chase, serving as the circuit judge who heard cases in Virginia, held that the text of Section 3 was not self-executing and therefore could only be enforced through an act of Congress. Mitchell said Congress relied on that decision when crafting a law in 1870 instructing federal officials to enforce Section 3.

Mitchell argued that Griffin's case, and Congress' subsequent action, means states have no authority to decide that a candidate is disqualified from office and bar them from the ballot unless Congress grants them the power to do so.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor pointed out that Chase's ruling was in a lower court and did not set precedent for the Supreme Court, while noting that Chase contradicted his ruling in another case. Justice Elena Kagan asked what Mitchell's argument would be without Griffin: "Suppose that we took all of that away — suppose there were no Griffin case, and there were no subsequent congressional enactment — what do you then think the rule would be?"

Mitchell replied: "Just a matter of first principles, without Griffin's case, it's a much harder argument for us to make, because normally — I mean, every other provision of the 14th Amendment has been treated as self-executing."

Mitchell also argued that Section 3 cannot be used to deny Trump access to the ballot because it prohibits a person only from holding office, not running as a candidate or winning election. Section 3 allows Congress to lift the disqualification for insurrectionists, and Mitchell said states cannot declare a candidate ineligible for office when the possibility for receiving a congressional waiver still exists.

In an earlier brief with the court, the voters urged the Supreme Court to uphold the Colorado ruling, arguing that Trump betrayed his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution by inciting a violent mob to attack the Capitol in an attempt to stop the counting of electoral votes cast against him.

"The thrust of Trump's position is less legal than it is political. He not-so-subtly threatens 'bedlam' if he is not on the ballot. But we already saw the 'bedlam' Trump unleashed when he was on the ballot and lost," their lawyers wrote. "Section 3 is designed precisely to avoid giving oath-breaking insurrectionists like Trump the power to unleash such mayhem again."

The voters warned the Supreme Court against waiting until after the November election to determine Trump's eligibility, and said a decision finding that Section 3 cannot be used at this stage would be "disastrous."

"To say that resolving Trump's eligibility must wait until tens of millions of Americans have voted would be a recipe for mass disenfranchisement, constitutional crisis, and the very 'bedlam' Trump threatens," their lawyers wrote.

It's unclear how quickly the justices will issue their decision, though all parties have urged them to rule on Trump's eligibility swiftly.