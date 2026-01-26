Trump says he's raising tariffs on South Korea to 25%

President Trump on Monday said he is raising tariffs on South Korea because the nation has not yet approved a trade deal with the U.S. that the two countries agreed to last year.

Mr. Trump said in a social media post that the U.S. will increase its tariff on imports from South Korea from 15% to 25% and also hike levies on the country's automobiles, lumber and pharmaceutical goods.

"South Korea's Legislature is not living up to its Deal with the United States. President Lee and I reached a Great Deal for both Countries on July 30, 2025, and we reaffirmed these terms while I was in Korea on October 29, 2025. Why hasn't the Korean Legislature approved it?" Mr. Trump said in announcing the stepped-up duties.

The two countries reached a deal on trade and security issues after Mr. Trump met his South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Seoul last year. Under the agreement, the U.S. cut its tariffs on South Korean vehicles, car parts, pharmaceuticals and other products from 25% to 15%.

The pact also called for South Korea to invest $350 billion in several key U.S. sectors, including semiconductors, shipbuiling and biotech.

As of late 2025, South Korea was the U.S.' eighth-largest trading partner, with total trade between the nations of $162 billion, according to Census Bureau data. The auto industry accounts for 27% of South Korea's exports to the U.S., which takes in nearly half of the country's car exports.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on the legality of the Trump administration's country-specific tariffs, which the White House has imposed on dozens of nations under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA.

If they are struck down, White House officials have said they can turn to other powers that effectively replace the sweeping levies.