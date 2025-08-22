Truck fire shuts down westbound lanes of I-70 in Colorado's mountains

Westbound lanes of I-70 closed near Georgetown for truck fire

Westbound lanes of I-70 closed near Georgetown for truck fire

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed near Georgetown in Colorado's mountains due to a truck fire early Friday morning. The fire happened about five miles east of Silver Plume in the Stevens Gulch area.

A truck fire shut down the westbound lanes of I-70 near Georgetown on Friday morning. CDOT

The fire happened after 6 a.m. at mile marker 220 and appeared to be a box truck that was engulfed in flames. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries in the fire.

The fire was out by 6:40 a.m.

One lane reopened to traffic just after 7 a.m.

What happened leading up to the fire is being investigated.