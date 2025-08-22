Watch CBS News
Truck fire shuts down westbound lanes of I-70 in Colorado's mountains

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed near Georgetown in Colorado's mountains due to a truck fire early Friday morning. The fire happened about five miles east of Silver Plume in the Stevens Gulch area. 

cdot-i70-georgetown-semi-fire-frame-0-copy.jpg
A truck fire shut down the westbound lanes of I-70 near Georgetown on Friday morning.  CDOT

The fire happened after 6 a.m. at mile marker 220 and appeared to be a box truck that was engulfed in flames. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries in the fire. 

The fire was out by 6:40 a.m. 

One lane reopened to traffic just after 7 a.m. 

What happened leading up to the fire is being investigated. 

