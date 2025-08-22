Truck fire shuts down westbound lanes of I-70 in Colorado's mountains
Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed near Georgetown in Colorado's mountains due to a truck fire early Friday morning. The fire happened about five miles east of Silver Plume in the Stevens Gulch area.
The fire happened after 6 a.m. at mile marker 220 and appeared to be a box truck that was engulfed in flames. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries in the fire.
The fire was out by 6:40 a.m.
One lane reopened to traffic just after 7 a.m.
What happened leading up to the fire is being investigated.