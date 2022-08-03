Truck catches fire on 6th Ave. between Wadsworth & Sheridan
A truck that burst into flames caused some backups on Wednesday morning. The truck caught fire in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue between Wadsworth and Sheridan.
West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to put out the fire and said it was caused by a fuel leak. No one was hurt.
Traffic was backed up in both directions while crews cleaned up.
