Trial dates set for 3 suspects charged in Colorado rock-throwing death

On Wednesday in a Jefferson County courtroom, three separate trial dates were set for three young men charged in the death of a 20-year-old driver. Alexa Bartell, from Arvada, died last April when a rock was thrown through the windshield of her car.

The rock crashed through her window close to the Jefferson County and Boulder County lines. Her vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a field. She was on the phone talking to a friend when she was hit, and the phone went silent.

Alexa Bartell was killed April 19 after a series of cars were hit by rocks that night. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak all face 13 charges for the string of rock throwings that night.

In addition to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, the three also face multiple counts of assault and attempted assault.

Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik Jefferson County

On Wednesday, the three defendants charged in Bartell's murder sat in a Jefferson County courtroom together once again.

It was nearly a full courtroom as friends and family members were there to support Bartell. On the other side of the courtroom, the parents of the defendants also sat.

Joseph Koenig Jefferson County

All three defendants walked in a few minutes apart from one another, each still in custody. All sat next to their lawyers and didn't look at one another.

A continued arraignment hearing was scheduled for March 15, where the three are expected to enter not guilty pleas. All three of the defendants will be tried separately.

Zachary Kwak Jefferson County

Carol-Chik's trial is set to begin in early June 7, Kwak's trial is set to begin on June 24, and Koenig's trial is set to begin on July 19. Lawyers expect the trials to last up to nine days each, with prosecutors believing their case will take up to seven days, and defense lawyers believing their case will take up to two days.

A joint motions hearing was also scheduled for March 15 and is expected to last the full day.

Individual motions hearings were also set, expected to last a half day for each. Koenig's motions hearing is scheduled for March 14. Kwak's motions hearing is scheduled for March 27. Carol-Chik's motions hearing is scheduled for April 11.

Motions are due by February 15, with responses due by March 11.

Two other people were also hurt in earlier rock attacks that night. Seven vehicles in total were hit by what authorities now describe as "large landscaping rocks." It's believed the suspects were in a moving vehicle when the rocks were thrown.

All of the suspects were 18 years old and seniors in high school at the time of their arrests. One attended Ralston Valley High School, one Standley Lake High School in Westminster, and the other attended online school.