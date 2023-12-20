Trial for Colorado deputy charged in death of Christian Glass set for April

The trial for the Clear Creek County deputy charged in the death of Christian Glass has been scheduled for April 8. The case against former Clear Creek County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Buen in the 2022 killing of Christian Glass will continue in the county where it happened, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Andrew Buen Clear Creek County

Buen is accused of firing the shots that killed Glass in the early morning hours of June 11, 2022. Glass had gotten one of his car wheels stuck on a boulder while trying to make a U-turn in Silver Plume. He called the police for help but was scared of the deputies who responded. His family says he was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.

Glass told a 911 dispatcher and responding deputies that he had a hammer and a knife, among other tools, since he was an amateur geologist. He offered to throw the hammer and knives out of his car to make the deputies feel safer, but Buen, one of the first deputies on the scene, told Glass not to, according to his 10-page indictment.

Six more officers have been charged in connection with the death of Christian Glass. Clear Creek County

Former Sgt. Kyle Gould pleaded guilty in November to charges of duty to report use of force and duty to intervene in the killing of Glass in Clear Creek County Court. In a sentencing hearing immediately afterward, Gould was given a $1,000 fine and two years of unsupervised probation.

An additional six officers have been charged in the Glass murder case. They were present the night Glass was shot and killed.

Christian Glass Glass Family

Georgetown Marshal Randy Williams has been charged with duty to intervene and 3rd-degree assault; Georgetown Police Officer Timothy Collins, Idaho Springs Police Officer Brittany Morrow, Colorado State Trooper Ryan Bennie, and Division of Gaming Officers Christa Lloyd and Mary J. Harris have all been charged with duty to intervene. All charges are class 1 misdemeanors.

The civil case for Glass' death resulted in a $19 million settlement with his family.