Northern Colorado Mexican restaurant offers free food for entire day to uplift community

A Northern Colorado restaurant spent Monday giving away its entire menu for free as a way to give back to the community.

Tres Amigos in Downtown Greeley offered free food to anyone who dined in at the restaurant from opening until closing at 9 p.m. Alcohol was the only item not included in the giveaway.

"Today we are giving back to the community," said Jonathan Iniguez, owner of Tres Amigos.

Tres Amigos CBS

The restaurant's giveaway is part of an effort by Iniguez and his team to return some of the support they say they have received from the Greeley community. Iniguez said the restaurant is celebrating its anniversary and has grown quickly, opening its third location within five years.

"We have been blessed," Iniguez said.

Tres Amigos gave away about $50,000 worth of food during last year's giveaway.

"Hopefully we beat that record this year," Iniguez said.

For Iniguez, the giveaway is about more than the amount of food served. He said it is a chance to help people during a difficult time, even if the gesture makes a difference for just one person.

"It makes me happy. Times are tough right now. It is more about giving back and pitching in, ourselves. But sometimes it makes someone's day," Iniguez said.

He said seeing the community come together around the restaurant is personally rewarding.

"It just completes you and makes you feel whole," Iniguez said.

Some visitors told CBS Colorado they loved the gesture, and the food, so much that they will now become return customers.