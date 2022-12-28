Travel woes continue for Southwest passengers stranded at DIA: 'I'm royally pissed'

Denver International Airport staff say only about 1,000 passengers were stranded at DIA due to canceled flights Monday night - a sign they say means things are improving - after thousands of passengers were stranded over the weekend.

But for many Southwest passengers, the situation doesn't feel like it's improving much at all.

"I'm royally pissed," said Nate Krogel, a Southwest customer from New York. "I've had gigs the past couple days that I've had to cancel on, because I am stuck in Denver."

Some passengers have faced so many canceled flights, they're considering driving across the country instead.

"My flight got canceled two days before Christmas," said Quang Huynh, of New Orleans.

Tuesday afternoon, Huynh was trying to decide whether to take his chances on a rebooked flight for Wednesday morning, and hope that one also doesn't get canceled, or rent a car and drive 20 hours south.

Patrick Johnson, of New York, is also considering driving. He says he's afraid he'll miss his sister's wedding in San Diego this Friday.

Meanwhile, he's been paying for hotels out of his own pocket, because he's stuck in Denver, and Southwest continues to cancel flights he's been rebooked on.

"I've probably been spending 12 hours in this line in the last two days and the best they can do is get me rebooked on flights that are canceled," Johnson said. "This whole thing has cost me pretty close to five grand. It's been very difficult."

He feels southwest should be more transparent about the reasons behind all the delays.

"At first they were saying weather, weather was the reason for it, but now we're hearing things about the systems, the different systems, or crew and pilots and everybody else," Johnson said. "It's sort of like the story has changed for the reason of all of this."

Even those who live in the Denver area haven't fared much better.

"It's been a nightmare," said a local woman, who only wanted to give her first name - Rocky. "I got here at 7:30 a.m. yesterday morning and got home at 6 p.m. last night. It was delayed seven times and then it was finally canceled, and then I just stood in line for five hours waiting to reschedule."

She says she's never seen a mess this bad with Southwest.

"Crazy just crazy," Rocky said. "I've flown with Southwest for a long time and I've never had a problem, so this is real frustrating for me."

She's trying to get to Columbus, Ohio, to see her first grandchild.

"They said my luggage will arrive today in Columbus at 4 o'clock," she said. "I don't know how that works. I don't know how that if you're not on the plane, your luggage can get there, but there's no plane to take you."

She also questions what's really going on.

"They keep saying it's the weather, and I don't think it's the weather, there's too many flights going to San Diego that were canceled," Rocky said.

All of those passengers are hoping to get full refunds for their canceled flights, but according to the U.S. Department of Transportation website, there is no law requiring airlines to refund passengers for canceled flights.

The only exception is when a passenger is booked from an overbooked flight.

Meanwhile, the DOT is investigating all of the Southwest cancellations.

Airport staff say they are working collaboratively with Southwest to ensure stranded passengers get snacks and water. They also say airport shops are working extended hours to help out the people who are stranded.

In a statement, an airlines spokesperson said they "were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend," and that "we'll work to make things right for those we've let down, including our employees."