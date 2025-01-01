Travel "Back to the Future" as Broadway musical arrives in Denver this month

Back to the Future's first film was a box office hit in the mid-1980s, yet it is expected to sell out audiences in Denver as the musical brings the story to life at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Back to the Future the musical starts playing the Buell Theatre starting Jan. 22.

DCPA

Ahead of the show's arrival in Colorado, CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas traveled to Los Angeles to meet with some of the original writers and stars of the film.

Outside of the home that served as Doc Brown's house in the films, Thomas spoke with the writer of the original movie, Bob Gale.

"To see two alternate timelines of your movie, it makes your head explode," Gale said.

Gale has seen his story franchise thrive over the decades but said creating a musical out of the storyline has allowed audiences to get to know the characters like never before.

"The characters are almost operatic," Gale said. Doc Brown has this wonderful song in act two called, 'For the Dreamers.' And, we learn all about Doc Brown as a human being. And, we didn't have time to explore that in the movie."

The musical runs around two and a half hours, including an intermission. From start to finish, audiences can be heard cheering and laughing. And, at times, some even feel the urge to sing along to some classic hits.

"We have all of these amazing songs, our ensemble kills it every night with the dancing, it is so much fun," said Caden Brauch, the actor who portrays Marty McFly in the musical tour.

"(The musical's creative team) added all of these songs that let the characters levitate beyond what the movie allowed them to do," said Don Stephenson, the actor who portrays Doc Brown.

Back to the Future DCPA

"It is so much fun. It has stuff for people who love the movie. It is a great jumping-in point for people who have never seen the movie if that is even possible," Brauch said.

While Doc, Marty, Biff, and many other characters are just as prominent in the musical as they are in the film, it is important to note one of the biggest stars of the show is the DeLorean Time Machine.

Without giving any of the magic away, those interested in seeing the musical should know the car is just as active and mobile on stage as you see in the movie.

"There is something visceral about experiencing something live. Where the audience is in the room and the actors are in the room. And there is a give and take, and a back and forth, that you just don't have in a movie sitting on your couch or in the theatre," Stephenson said.

"It is perfect. It is perfect. It totally encapsulates everything we love about musical theatre," Gale said.

Tickets for Back to the Future the Musical are already on sale via the DCPA's website.

The DCPA is temporarily taking down its ticketing website on the week of Jan. 6, so those with the organization are encouraging people to buy their tickets now.

"(Denver) is a beautiful place and I can't wait to bring this story there," Brauch said.