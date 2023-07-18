Watch CBS News
Tranh Tran charged with taking advantage of elderly Denver resident

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A 47-year-old man was charged with multiple felony charges after allegedly taking advantage of an elderly person. The Denver DA's office announced on Monday that Thanh Tran was arrested a week ago.  

thanh-tran.jpg
Denver DA

In June a bank investigator at Westerra Credit Union first alerted Denver police about possible fraudulent activity.

Investigators say the victim had met Tran through their church. They say he had the victim sign checks and he later filled out the amounts. The notes on the checks stated they were for landscaping and a new fence.

In all, they say he stole close to $140,000.

Tran is scheduled to appear in Denver court on July 26.

