5 things to know about Broncos Training Camp, which begins July 27

A total of 14 Denver Broncos practices will be open to the public this summer and free to attend. Training Camp begins on July 27 at team headquarters. Here are 5 things fans need to know about attending camp in 2022.

Schedule

The 14 practices that are open to the public generally start at 10 a.m. and most last about 2 hours. For those practices, parking lots will open at 8 a.m. and the gates will open at 9 a.m. The final scheduled practice -- on Aug. 11 -- starts at 11 a.m. Here's the full schedule, which is subject to change depending on weather:

Wednesday, July 27: 10-11:25 a.m.

Thursday, July 28: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Friday, July 29: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 30: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (This is a free practice, but it is a ticketed event the team is calling "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday")

Monday, Aug. 1: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3: 10-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5: 10-11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10: 10-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11: : 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys)

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos hands off the Javonte Williams #33 during a mandatory mini-camp at UCHealth Training Center on June 13. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Location

Broncos team headquarters is located at 13655 Broncos Parkway in Englewood, close to the border with Centennial in the southeastern part of the Denver metro area and in southwestern Arapahoe County. The location is (unofficially) referred to by many fans as Dove Valley and officially its name is the UCHealth Training Center. The parking lots are located next to the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at 13403 Broncos Parkway and space is limited. The fans view practice seated from a hill on the west end of the practice field.

Things to bring

Sunblock. There is very little shade where the fans sit, so the team advises fans to bring appropriate footwear and clothing, as well as sunscreen. Umbrellas are not allowed.

Water! And food and drinks. Alcohol is not allowed, small amounts of food and other drinks are OK. Only small, soft-sided coolers are permitted. Food trucks will also be stationed near the parking area.

Cellphones. Taking pictures is allowed. Small cameras are also OK. No video recording is allowed -- only still images.

Binoculars. Lots of fans like to view the action a little more closely as they sit on the hill and binoculars are allowed.

A small bag. The team's stadium bag policy also applies to fans attending Training Camp practices and screenings will take place at the gates.

Seat pads. Since lawn chairs are not allowed, seat pads that are no larger than 18 inches are OK.



Things to watch for

How well is new starting quarterback Russell Wilson gelling along with his receivers? How are players responding to new head coach Nathaniel Hackett? Everyone will have their eyes on the team's big offseason additions, but there are other new faces on the field and training camp is the only opportunity fans have to see the Broncos next big star emerge before he ever plays in a regular season game.

Fan experience

The berm next to the field is a great place to view the players and coaches because you're situated right next to the drills and scrimmages. You'll be able to not only see, but hear, a lot of the hitting and interactions between players and coaches. As CBS News Colorado sports photographer Dave Wille says, "You can't get a better view of an NFL practice or game than what you can get on the berm. So, where on the berm should you sit? If you want to be as close as possible, go as far down as you can. ... Some people may want more of a bird's eye view of practice. In that case, try to go higher on the hill where you can see more of the fields without players and coaches blocking your view. Either way, you can't go wrong."

In addition to watching practices, fans have the opportunity to meet players and get autographs afterwards. The players who will be signing autographs are designed by position groups. Some days it will be the wide receivers signing autographs, other days it might be the defensive linemen, etc. Fans looking to get full-sized helmets signed will not be able to do so at Training Camp ... they aren't allowed to bring those in.

