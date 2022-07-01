Russell Wilson's NFL jersey is the No. 1 seller so far this year

The No. 1 best-selling NFL jersey in 2022 is that of the Broncos new starting quarterback. The numbers for the year so far were released this week from the NFL Shop, which is about as official a source as you can get when it comes to measuring popularity of player jerseys.

Quarterback Russell Wilson on March 16, 2022 Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Russell Wilson's arrival in Denver has everyone in Broncos Country excited, and you can next expect to see quite a lot of his #3 jerseys at training camp later this summer. As CBS Sports reports:

"It's no wonder why. The Broncos have been looking for a franchise quarterback since the Peyton Manning days, and they swung a big trade to land the Super Bowl-winning veteran."

Wilson also wore a #3 jersey during his tenure with the Seahawks. Drew Lock -- who wore #3 in Denver prior to being traded to Seattle as part of the trade to acquire Wilson -- will be wearing a #2 jersey for the Seahawks.

Following Wilson on NFL Shop's Top 10 is another QB -- Josh Allen, the former Wyoming Cowboys star who is now a superstar in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

The jersey worn by Broncos foe Patrick Maholmes is also on the list. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's jersey sales come in at No. 9.

