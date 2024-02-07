Train derails in Loveland, no injuries reported

Railroad crews are working to try to correct a train derailment in Northern Colorado. It happened early Wednesday morning in Loveland and there were no reported injuries.

CBS

Two locomotives and several container cars carrying sugar went off the tracks.

CBS

About three train cars and a locomotive could be seen at the scene at 8:30 a.m., close to a switch just west of Madison Avenue. The wheels of the locomotive could be seen off of a rail.

Last month a train derailed in a different part of Northern Colorado. An Amtrak train with passengers on board collided with a milk truck in Weld County and three people were hurt.