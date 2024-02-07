Watch CBS News
Train derails in Loveland, no injuries reported

By Jesse Sarles

Train derails in Loveland
Train derails in Loveland 00:38

Railroad crews are working to try to correct a train derailment in Northern Colorado. It happened early Wednesday morning in Loveland and there were no reported injuries.

Two locomotives and several container cars carrying sugar went off the tracks.  

About three train cars and a locomotive could be seen at the scene at 8:30 a.m., close to a switch just west of Madison Avenue. The wheels of the locomotive could be seen off of a rail.

Last month a train derailed in a different part of Northern Colorado. An Amtrak train with passengers on board collided with a milk truck in Weld County and three people were hurt.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 8:43 AM MST

