Amtrak train hits truck, derails in northern Colorado

An Amtrak train with dozens of people on board derailed in northern Colorado after hitting a truck that was obstructing the tracks. It happened on Monday night near Keenesburg in Weld County.

CBS

Officials with Amtrak say the train derailed at about 10 p.m. They said there were 69 passengers, and no one was seriously hurt.

CBS

After daybreak on Tuesday one of the Amtrak train cars could be seen on its side next to the tracks.