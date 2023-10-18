WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis surveys site of deadly Colorado train derailment

Gov. Jared Polis has traveled to southern Colorado is giving an update on getting Interstate 25 back open near Pueblo after a deadly train derailment.

The governor's news conference is taking place now. Watch it live on CBS News Colorado's stream.

Lafollette Henderson, 60, of Compton, California, died when the semi he was driving was under the bridge that collapsed when a BNSF Railway coal train derailed on Sunday as it was passing over I-25 a few miles north of the Pueblo city limits.

Transportation and police officials survey the scene of a deadly train derailment north of Pueblo on Monday. CBS

A preliminary report from federal investigators has determined that a broken rail led to the derailment.

I-25 has been closed in both directions since the derailment and detours are in place.