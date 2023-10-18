Watch CBS News
Local News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis surveys site of deadly Colorado train derailment

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

Gov. Jared Polis has traveled to southern Colorado is giving an update on getting Interstate 25 back open near Pueblo after a deadly train derailment.

The governor's news conference is taking place now. Watch it live on CBS News Colorado's stream.

Lafollette Henderson, 60, of Compton, California, died when the semi he was driving was under the bridge that collapsed when a BNSF Railway coal train derailed on Sunday as it was passing over I-25 a few miles north of the Pueblo city limits.

snapshot.jpg
Transportation and police officials survey the scene of a deadly train derailment north of Pueblo on Monday. CBS

A preliminary report from federal investigators has determined that a broken rail led to the derailment.

I-25 has been closed in both directions since the derailment and detours are in place.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and local sports including the four local pro teams in Denver. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 10:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.