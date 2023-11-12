Gilpin County Sheriff's Office reports train derailment near South Beaver Creek Road

The Gilpin County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday that a train derailed near Pinecliffe.

The sheriff's office said the report about the derailment came in around 6:49 a.m. with it happening adjacent to private property midway between South Beaver Creek Road and Lincoln Hills Fly Fishing Club.

GCSO Division Chief Sean Wheeler described the scene and a possible timeline of cleaning up the derailment saying, "I am no expert. (But) the track is currently impassable."

He added, "there'll still be damaged train cars next to the track for some time. Unknown when they'll be moved."

It was also reported by the sheriff's office that the incident happened on a single line of track and the route is closed. GCSO says Union Pacific preliminary estimates it will have the crash cleaned up and the route re-opened in 36 hours.

The train was comprised of 78 rail cars but it is not immediately known which the direction it was traveling. Eight cars derailed and remaining upright while seven cars tipped or rolled. Gilpin County Sheriff's Office

GCSO revealed that 78 cars were on the train, but it is unknown the direction of travel with eight cars derailed and remaining upright while seven cars tipped or rolled. Some of the cars were empty while others carried cargo of diesel fuel oil or magnesium.

The Timberline Fire Protection Fire District remains on the scene and reports no fumes, leaks or injuries following the derailment. Fire personnel continue to monitor the scene, Wheeler said.

The rail line affected is significant for transporting freight and passengers with Amtrak through the Moffat County tunnel.

This is also part of the route which would be taken by the proposed Uintah Basin Railway crude oil train.

A hazardous materials contractor was reportedly in route to the scene as authorities continue to investigate the scene.