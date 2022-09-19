Watch CBS News
Investigation ongoing into train-police car crash that hurt woman in back seat

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Woman who was in back seat of police car was hurt when train crashed into vehicle
A young woman sitting in the back seat of a police car was seriously hurt when that vehicle and a train collided in Platteville over the weekend, and the situation remains under investigation.

Police say a Platteville police officer stopped a car involved in an alleged road rage incident with a gun on Highway 85 on Friday night.

The woman in that car stopped just past the railroad tracks and the officer parked behind her. Her car was still on the tracks when the woman was put in the back of the officer's car. As they cleared her car a train crashed into the patrol car.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 9:29 AM

