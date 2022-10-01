Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park temporarily closed

Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park was closed to through traffic temporarily on Friday night. The road sits above 10,000 feet which means it is not an all-season road.

Trail Ridge Road was closed at Rainbow Curve on the east side of the park and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park due to snow and ice on the road at higher elevations.

Old Fall River Road is also closed temporarily.

For updated information please call the Trail Ridge Road recorded status line (970) 586-1222 and/or follow RMNP on twitter at RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) / Twitter