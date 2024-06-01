Popular Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park open for season, but beware of icy roads

Trail Ridge Road, the popular 48-mile stretch of highway through Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado's mountains, has reopened for the summer, the National Park Service said on Friday.

NPS is warning drivers about icy roads, hopeful visitors should be aware of Rocky Mountain National Park's timed entry system.

That means anyone wanting to enter the park between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. will need to get a pass from the National Parks Service designating a window of time in which they can enter.

Trail Ridge Road opened slightly later in the season than last year, when it opened on May 26, due to snow and dangerous conditions.

Cars drive along Tundra Curves, part of Trail Ridge Road, in Rocky Mountain National Park on August 5, 2018, in Estes Park, Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Traditionally, it reopens for the season on or around Memorial Day, but weather and road conditions sometimes dictate an earlier or later reopening. The earliest in the season the road opened was on May 7, 2002; the latest was on June 26, 1943.

At its height, Trail Ridge Road reaches about 12,180 feet, making it the highest continuous paved road in North America. It connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake.

Anyone wanting to know current weather conditions and road status can call 970-586-1222 and visitors are urged to be ready to adjust travel plans in light of those potential changes.