Timed entry permits will be required at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado again next year

The timed entry permit reservation system at Rocky Mountain National Park is here to stay. The National Park Service will bring back the timed permits for 2024.

That's the fifth year in a row for the timed entry permits, which are in effect for the peak summer season from May 24 through October. Permits allow visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability.

The park said the system is needed to protect park resources and visitor experiences.

Rocky Mountain National Park was the first National Park to implement the system during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Timed entry permits are vehicle permits, which means the timed entry permit will cover one vehicle and all passengers in the vehicle. If there are multiple vehicles in your party, each vehicle must have a timed entry permit and a valid park entrance pass to enter the park.

Reservations to enter the park are on sale through recreation.gov.