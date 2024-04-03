Tracking warmer weather for the Colorado Rockies home opener

This year's Rockies home opener will challenge the previous warmest opener of 74 degrees on April 7, 2017. Of the top 5 warmest opening days, the Rockies are 3-2.

A warming trend will continue through the end of the work week thanks to high pressure sitting around the Four Corners region. This will keep us dry, but breezy, with temperatures surging above 70 degrees.

Rockies home opener forecast for April 5. CBS

Here is some good news if you plan on attending the game, we should stay above 70 degrees from the first pitch through the 9th inning. Barring extra innings, it'll be a nice game for early April.

As of now, CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologists are forecasting 74 degrees right around first pitch, likely around 2 p.m., which would tie the current record. However, with strong and mild winds from the south, temperatures could reach up to 76 degrees.

CBS

Winds will be whipping throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Gusts up to 35 mph are expected during the game.

The Rockies are currently 1-5 with a game against the Chicago Cubs at 5:40 today ahead of the home opener.