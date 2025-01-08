Watch CBS News
Local News

Tracking device helps lead police officers to oxycontin theft suspects in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police officer hurt in alleged robbery suspect chase
Aurora police officer hurt in alleged robbery suspect chase 01:17

One Aurora police officer was injured while chasing a robbery suspect on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the robbery at the Walgreens located at 18620 E. Iliff Avenue at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers were notified of the robbery by a SIERRA alarm. SIERRA is a GPS tracking device that store employees hid in the stolen stash of oxycontin. 

According to the Aurora Police Department, Aurora911 dispatchers followed the tracking device. they directed officers to where the suspects were headed as they traveled to a second Walgreens location near the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and South Aurora Parkway.

As officers arrived at the second Walgreens, the suspects ran away and officers gave chase. Both suspects were taken into custody. 

One officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of an injury he sustained during the chase. So far, officers said they have recovered one firearm, the suspect vehicle and what they believe is all the stolen oxycontin. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.