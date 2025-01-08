Tracking device helps lead police officers to oxycontin theft suspects in Colorado

One Aurora police officer was injured while chasing a robbery suspect on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the robbery at the Walgreens located at 18620 E. Iliff Avenue at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers were notified of the robbery by a SIERRA alarm. SIERRA is a GPS tracking device that store employees hid in the stolen stash of oxycontin.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Aurora911 dispatchers followed the tracking device. they directed officers to where the suspects were headed as they traveled to a second Walgreens location near the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and South Aurora Parkway.

As officers arrived at the second Walgreens, the suspects ran away and officers gave chase. Both suspects were taken into custody.

One officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of an injury he sustained during the chase. So far, officers said they have recovered one firearm, the suspect vehicle and what they believe is all the stolen oxycontin.