Toyota recalls nearly 127,000 vehicles because engines can stall

Toyota is recalling 126,691 Tundra and Lexus models because the engines can stall, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In a Nov. 6 recall notice, NHTSA said that "machining debris" may not have been removed from the cars' engines during manufacturing, which could cause the engines not to start or to turn off while driving.

The impacted vehicles include:

Toyota Tundra, Model Year 2022-2024

Lexus LX600, Model Year 2022-2024

Lexus GX550, Model Year 2024

Toyota said a letter informing owners of the problem is expected to be mailed on December 22, while additional notifications will be sent once a fix is available, according to recall documents. Repairs will be free of charge.

Motorists with questions can contact Toyota's customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for the recall are 25TB14 and 25TA14, while the recall numbers for affected Lexus vehicles are 25LB07 and 25LA07.