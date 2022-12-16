Toy Drive Collection Day sets a new record thanks to generosity of Coloradans

Thousands of toys are waiting for Boys and Girls Club kids after another successful Toy Drive Collection Day on Thursday.

CBS

"It's very cool how a lot of people get toys and how they're donating toys for us," 7-year-old club kid Mia told CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego.

Donations were collected at two King Soopers stores, on Colorado near Yale and in Aurora near Peoria and Parker. CBS News Colorado staffers helped club workers bring in the donations. There were people who brought one or two and also many businesses and organizations like the Optimist Club of Monaco South that brought in loads of toys.

"We just wanted kids to have a good Christmas," said young Waylon Sidley who collected toys from neighbors along with his brother Finn. Colorado Krav Maga once again collected a big load of toys.

CBS

The business brought in 35 big boxes filled with toys donated by clients and workers.

"They donated cash, so we went shopping too and got more toys. I think we're probably pushing $7,000 or $8,000 worth of toys in here," said owner James Hiromasa.

The toys are gathered and processed by club workers for distribution to children and families involved at local Boys and Girls Clubs. Those that come in late are given out during the year to children at clubs as incentives for doing things like getting homework done.

The collection is not over. Many local King Soopers stores will have bins for toy donations right up until the day before Christmas.

CBS

This year, 127 boxes of toys were collected. That is a record. They haven't collected more than 100 boxes since 2017!