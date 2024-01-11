Town of Bennett ends law enforcement services with Adams County, plans transition to new public safety services

After concerns about costs, the town of Bennett has decided not to renew its contract with the Adams County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement services.

As of Jan. 1, Bennett and the Adams County Sheriff's Office will no longer have a contract together. This contract expired after failed negotiations between the town's board of trustees and the Adams County Sheriff.

"We entered into negotiations and attempted in good faith to work through those negotiations. Unfortunately, those costs were higher than I think the board of trustees had anticipated," said Trish Stiles, the town's manager.

CBS

Stiles says the board expected a 6% increase between last year's contract and their contract proposed for 2024. Instead, they were given a contract with a price that was 26% higher.

"I think based upon past contract experience, we saw about a 6% increase in calls for service in the last report, and then inflation is probably hovering around that same number, so we thought that that was a fairly accurate increase we thought we would see," said Stiles. "We weren't expecting the 26."

CBS News Colorado brought up questions about the contract's cost increase to Adams County Sheriff Gene Claps.

"Our prices are not something that can be changed," said Claps.

Claps says the town of Bennett received a contract in 2022 at a discounted rate of $390,000 during a time when it was facing some financial hardship. That stayed at the same rate in 2023.

This year, it asked for $490,000 to catch up to the true costs of the services provided, saying the previous discounts the town has received are not sustainable for Adams County.

"It's the price that it costs the county and the sheriff's office to supply services to that municipality or that township and it's something that I can't negotiate," said Claps. "It's not something that we can supplement the city's finances and supply at the expense of the rest of the community."

Claps says the costs are based on employee pay, vehicle fuel and maintenance, detectives, and other staffing that are made available to the town. Bennett also had access to other non-personnel resources through the county, including their crime lab.

"We do have some obligations if there are no services there," said Claps.

Claps says their sheriff's office will continue to bill the town of Bennett on a month-to-month basis and provide its resources, while the community transitions out of their law enforcement services. Claps says he has not had discussions yet with the board as to what their plan is moving forward.

"I have to hear more from the trustees of Bennett on what their vision and direction is and how we're going to be able to provide services during this transitional period," he said. "I would hope that the trustees and Bennett are considerate of their folks and their community members."

"We're committed to making sure this is a safe and smooth transition for our community," said Stiles. "I think you really shouldn't necessarily notice a dramatic difference between those services.

Both the sheriff's offices for Adams and Arapahoe County have shared the work of providing law enforcement services to Bennett residents. Stiles says Bennett will now be working to finalize a contract with Arapahoe County to take over the entire town region.

CBS

Stiles expects this change will take roughly 30 to 60 days.

"It'll take a little while to make sure that their staffing is where it needs to be," she said.

However, Stiles says residents can be assured all of their safety needs will continue throughout the transition as normal.

"We value that if you need to call 911 that they'll still respond," said Stiles.

When asked if the town of Bennett would consider forming their own police department, it says right now, that does not make sense to their community from a financial standpoint but will keep that in mind if it does become an option in the future.