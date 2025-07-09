Tourist returns to thank Denver medical team who saved his life

Tourist returns to thank Denver medical team that saved his life

Six years after a tourist nearly died in an accident in Denver, he returned to thank the people who saved his life.

In 2019, Henry Bromelkamp was riding a rented electric scooter when he fell near the Denver Art Museum. He fractured his skull and was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

Henry Bromelkamp suffered a traumatic brain injury in Denver Jeff Nelson

He says he returned to Denver Health this week to show everyone who treated him how far he's come.

"I want the people who knew me and saw me to know that I'm better," Bromelkamp said. "Even with my bum leg or my bum hand, I am thriving. I think gratitude is always in order. The people here are doing their jobs, but it takes a special person to care for people in a hospital."

Henry Bromelkamp thanks Denver Health staff CBS

Bromelkamp was not wearing a helmet when he fell from his scooter, and now encourages everyone on electric scooters and bikes to protect their heads.