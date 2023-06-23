Tornado downs trees in Highlands Ranch, tree limb drop-off sites open

Highlands Ranch tornado may have been EF-1, National Weather Service says

In the aftermath of the tornado that hit Highlands Ranch on Thursday afternoon, the Highlands Ranch Metro District is opening two tree limb drop-off sites for residents.

A downed tree in Highlands Ranch CBS

The tornado caused a lot of damage that's still being assessed. Much of the damage includes roofs, fences and downed trees.

The Highlands Ranch Metro District has established two drop-off sites. Those sites are located at Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 S. Quebec Street in Highlands Ranch and south of Halftime Help Stadium (formerly Shea Stadium), 3280 Redstone Park Circle at the west side of Redstone Park.

The district said root balls will not be accepted. The drop-off sites are for residents only, not contractors.