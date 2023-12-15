Colorado Avalanche receive draft pick in trade that sends Tomas Tatar to Seattle Kraken

Tomas Tatar became a member of the Seattle Kraken on Friday following a trade that saw the Colorado Avalanche receive a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in exchange for the veteran forward, the team announced on its website.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 13: Tomas Tatar #90 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena on November 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Tatar recently scored his first goal as a member of the Avs this season, recording 9 points total in 27 games during his short stint in Colorado. Tatar originally signed a one-year contract with the Avs during this past off season.

Tatar, 33, has skated in more than 800 NHL games for five teams, ahead of being sent to the Kraken, since he was first drafted 60th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2009.

The Ilava, Slovakia native has recorded 212 goals and 252 assists for a total of 464 points during his time in the National Hockey League. That time has included six campaigns of 20 or more goals scored in an individual season with respective hockey clubs. Most recently, he had finished the 2022-23 NHL season with 20 goals and 28 assists as a member of the New Jersey Devils before he signed with the Avs this past summer.

